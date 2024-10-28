Biden Criticizes Musk's Election Giveaway
President Joe Biden condemned a plan by Elon Musk, a supporter of Donald Trump, to distribute money to voters in the upcoming presidential election. Musk intends to offer $1 million daily to voters signing an online petition, a move Biden labeled as 'totally inappropriate.'
In a strong rebuke, U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Elon Musk's latest political endeavor. The tech mogul and Trump supporter plans to distribute money to voters just ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, a strategy Biden calls 'totally inappropriate.'
Musk, who has openly endorsed Republican former President Donald Trump over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, controls a political action committee that promises to give away $1 million each day. Those eligible must be registered voters who sign an online petition.
Biden's comments come amid a fiercely contested election where both parties are vying for voter support. The president's disapproval highlights the ethical concerns surrounding Musk's financial influence on the election process.
