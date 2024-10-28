Biden Criticizes Musk's Election Giveaway

In a strong rebuke, U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Elon Musk's latest political endeavor. The tech mogul and Trump supporter plans to distribute money to voters just ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, a strategy Biden calls 'totally inappropriate.'

Musk, who has openly endorsed Republican former President Donald Trump over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, controls a political action committee that promises to give away $1 million each day. Those eligible must be registered voters who sign an online petition.

Biden's comments come amid a fiercely contested election where both parties are vying for voter support. The president's disapproval highlights the ethical concerns surrounding Musk's financial influence on the election process.

