Philadelphia DA Takes Legal Action Against Musk's $1 Million Giveaway
The Philadelphia District Attorney has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's political organization, America PAC, to halt its $1 million giveaway aimed at boosting Donald Trump's campaign. The lawsuit alleges the initiative is an illegal lottery, raising legal and ethical concerns ahead of Election Day.
The District Attorney of Philadelphia has initiated a legal battle against Elon Musk's America PAC, aiming to put an end to the $1 million giveaway intended to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The lawsuit, filed by Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, marks the first legal action challenging the America PAC's sweepstakes.
Krasner's office asserts that the case, filed just days before Election Day, is not about vote-buying but concerns an illegal lottery operation. The DA emphasizes his duty to protect the public from unfair trade practices and election integrity threats, viewing the giveaway as a potential deception to consumers.
In response, an America PAC spokesperson shared an X post showing a winner receiving an oversized check. Critics question the legality of requiring contest participants to be registered voters in battleground states, framing the giveaway as both a prize and compensation for supporting the organization.
