Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: Indira Gandhi's Impact Remembered Across Jammu

The Congress observed the 40th anniversary of Indira Gandhi's assassination by paying tributes throughout Jammu. Events highlighted her leadership and contributions, alongside tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Leaders emphasized her resilience and dedication to national unity and urged members to uphold her ideals amidst contemporary challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:15 IST
Honoring Legacy: Indira Gandhi's Impact Remembered Across Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Congress paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi across the Jammu region, marking the 40th anniversary of her death. Commemorations were observed not only in the city but also across various districts and block headquarters.

The principal gathering took place at Congress headquarters under the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla. Tributes were also extended to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, recognizing his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and post-independence nation-building.

Raman Bhalla emphasized Gandhi's indelible impact, noting her global recognition as a visionary leader. Mula Ram highlighted her diplomatic achievements and the enduring principles she championed. The day served as a reminder of Congress's commitment to its foundational values amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024