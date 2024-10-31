Honoring Legacy: Indira Gandhi's Impact Remembered Across Jammu

On Thursday, the Congress paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi across the Jammu region, marking the 40th anniversary of her death. Commemorations were observed not only in the city but also across various districts and block headquarters.

The principal gathering took place at Congress headquarters under the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla. Tributes were also extended to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, recognizing his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and post-independence nation-building.

Raman Bhalla emphasized Gandhi's indelible impact, noting her global recognition as a visionary leader. Mula Ram highlighted her diplomatic achievements and the enduring principles she championed. The day served as a reminder of Congress's commitment to its foundational values amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)