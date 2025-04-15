Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Sets New Criteria for Congress Leadership in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi chaired a key meeting addressing criteria for leadership promotions in Gujarat's Congress unit. He emphasized performance-based promotions and outlined strategies to defeat the BJP in the 2027 elections. Leaders failing responsibilities won't advance, while proactive district presidents could become ministers if Congress wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:16 IST
In a strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a pivotal meeting in Gujarat, focusing on new criteria for promoting leaders and distributing election tickets.

Held at the circuit house, this meeting was attended by senior state Congress leaders, along with party general secretary K C Venugopal and state in-charge Mukul Wasnik. Feedback focused on enhancing leadership performance and devising strategies to defeat the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.

According to a Congress release, Gandhi emphasized a performance-driven approach for promotions, affirming that only those who meet responsibilities will advance. Moreover, he assured grassroots workers and active district presidents of opportunities, including ministerial roles, should the party clinch power in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

