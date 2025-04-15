Rahul Gandhi Sets New Criteria for Congress Leadership in Gujarat

In a strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a pivotal meeting in Gujarat, focusing on new criteria for promoting leaders and distributing election tickets.

Held at the circuit house, this meeting was attended by senior state Congress leaders, along with party general secretary K C Venugopal and state in-charge Mukul Wasnik. Feedback focused on enhancing leadership performance and devising strategies to defeat the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.

According to a Congress release, Gandhi emphasized a performance-driven approach for promotions, affirming that only those who meet responsibilities will advance. Moreover, he assured grassroots workers and active district presidents of opportunities, including ministerial roles, should the party clinch power in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)