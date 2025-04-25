Left Menu

Lakshman Singh Criticizes Congress Leadership Post Pahalgam Attack

Lakshman Singh, brother of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, criticized Congress leadership following the Pahalgam terror attack. He labeled Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra as naïve and suggested that Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister may have ties with terrorists. Singh emphasized national security over party allegiance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:55 IST
Lakshman Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's brother, Lakshman Singh, has strongly criticized the Congress leadership in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, calling Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra naïve.

Lakshman Singh, who formerly served as a BJP member, did not shy away from the consequences of his statements, asserting that national security holds more importance than party loyalty.

During a condolence meeting in Raghogarh, Singh also speculated potential ties between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and terrorists, urging Congress to withdraw support from the National Conference government, and criticized Vadra's comments on the attack as irresponsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

