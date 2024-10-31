Bandra West: From Bollywood Glitz to Political Grit

Mumbai's Bandra West assembly seat, known for plush residences of Bollywood film stars, transitioned from a Congress fortress to a BJP stronghold in 2014 under the leadership of city unit chief Ashish Shelar. Shelar is preparing for his third consecutive electoral run, facing off against the Congress' Asif Zakaria, whom he defeated in 2019 by 26,507 votes.

The constituency, with 2,87,657 registered voters, includes some of the city's most upscale neighborhoods alongside sprawling slum colonies and middle-class zones in Santacruz. It attracts visitors year-round hoping to catch glimpses of film icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. However, voters grapple with persistent issues such as scarce amenities, housing shortages, and slum redevelopment restrictions, particularly in areas like Khar Danda.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress' Varsha Gaikwad secured a lead at the Bandra West segment, highlighting a diverse voter base of Christians, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and Muslims. Asif Zakaria, a respected community leader, emphasizes his tenure accomplishments alongside those of former Congress MPs Sunil and Priya Dutt. Conversely, Shelar's campaign focuses on enhancing local infrastructure, redevelopment, and urban beautification, resonating with his past successes in restoring Bandra's reputation.

