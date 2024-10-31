Left Menu

Settlers Eye U.S. Election for Sanction Relief Amid Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

Israel's settlers are closely following the U.S. election, hopeful that a Trump victory will end sanctions on them for attacks on Palestinians. These sanctions, implemented by Western nations including the U.S., have sparked debates about interference in Israel's governance and the legality of West Bank settlements.

31-10-2024
As Israel's settlers monitor the U.S. election, their community's leader expresses hope that a Trump victory will lift sanctions they deem illegitimate, pointing to the previous administration's support. Sanctions imposed by Western nations on the settlers for attacks on Palestinians remain a contentious issue.

Many countries, including the United States, have enforced asset freezes and banking restrictions targeting violent Israeli settlers and contentious outposts in the occupied West Bank. These sanctions are seen as necessary by Western allies seeking to curb violence and land appropriation that hinder peace efforts.

The Yesha settler council's chairman, Israel Ganz, criticizes these measures as interference in Israel's sovereignty, expressing concerns over their implications should Trump lose the election. Meanwhile, tensions persist, with ongoing violence resulting in casualties on both sides, complicating efforts for a viable two-state solution.

