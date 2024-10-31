Left Menu

Musk's Million-Dollar Election Giveaway Controversy

Elon Musk skipped a Pennsylvania court hearing concerning his controversial $1 million giveaway to voters before the Nov. 5 election, risking a contempt of court charge. Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner contends the giveaway is an illegal lottery. Musk claims the lawsuit raises federal free speech issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, failed to attend a Pennsylvania court hearing on Thursday regarding his $1 million giveaway to voters ahead of the closely contested Nov. 5 presidential election. His absence could result in a contempt of court charge, Judge Angelo Foglietta warned.

The giveaway, backed by Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, aims to pledge support for free speech and gun rights. However, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit arguing it constitutes an illegal lottery aimed at influencing voters. The campaign has inflamed tensions, with anti-Semitic posts directed at Krasner and his personal information leaked online.

Musk has petitioned for the case to be moved to federal court, framing it as a free-speech issue, while Krasner's charges remain at the state level. Despite criticism and legal challenges, Musk has already delivered $1 million checks to petition signers in key swing states, reinforcing his political influence in support of Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

