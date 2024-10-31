Left Menu

Controversial Million Dollar Giveaway Raises Legal Questions Ahead of Election

A Pennsylvania judge delayed decisions on a lawsuit to halt Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway before the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The giveaway, targeting key states, is under scrutiny for potentially being an illegal lottery. Musk, supporting Trump, ignites debate over election influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:35 IST
Elon Musk

A Pennsylvania state judge chose not to advance with a lawsuit aimed at stopping Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway just days before the U.S. presidential election. Judge Angelo Foglietta deferred the lawsuit as a federal court assesses the case.

This decision allows Musk to proceed with his giveaway despite the pending lawsuit. Musk, a key supporter of Donald Trump, is under fire from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who deems Musk's initiative an "illegal lottery scheme to influence voters." The giveaway targets voters in swing states pivotal to the election's outcome.

Youthful Musk's political action committee, America PAC, has faced accusations of misleading voters and lacking transparency, potentially violating consumer protection laws. As legal discussions ensue, Musk and his allies have incited significant public debate over election fairness and free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

