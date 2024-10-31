Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum's Debut on the Global Stage: G20 Summit

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her intention to attend the G20 summit in Brazil this November. This marks a departure from the travel-skeptic policy of her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Sheinbaum resolved to attend after considering her options, marking her first overseas trip as president.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that she will attend the G20 summit in Brazil this November. This event will be her first international engagement since assuming office earlier this month.

This decision represents a significant policy shift from her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was known for his reluctance to travel abroad. Just two weeks ago, Sheinbaum was still undecided about her participation in the November 18-19 summit set in Rio de Janeiro.

In her daily morning press briefing, Sheinbaum confirmed, "We have decided that yes, we will go to the G20," stating she plans to return to Mexico on November 19.

