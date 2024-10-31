Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War in Bandra West: A Battle of Titans

The Bandra West assembly seat, known for its celebrity residences and vibrant mix of slums and middle-class areas, has seen a political battle between BJP's Ashish Shelar and Congress' Asif Zakaria. While Shelar focuses on development and beautification, Zakaria emphasizes his honest record and community work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:24 IST
Political Tug-of-War in Bandra West: A Battle of Titans
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling constituency of Bandra West, a political rivalry unfolds against a backdrop of celebrity homes, slums, and urban challenges. This assembly seat, once a bastion of the Congress party, shifted alliances when BJP's city unit chief, Ashish Shelar, claimed victory in 2014.

As Shelar seeks a third consecutive win, he faces Congress contender Asif Zakaria, a politician with a reputation for accessibility and integrity. Bandra West's varied demographic, including Christians, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and Muslims, plays a crucial role in this electoral showdown.

The issues at stake are manifold, ranging from scarcity of basic amenities to redevelopment hurdles. Shelar's focus on infrastructure, beautification, and easing traffic congestion, juxtaposed with Zakaria's emphasis on community service, makes this election a critical test of priorities for Bandra West residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024