Political Tug-of-War in Bandra West: A Battle of Titans

In the bustling constituency of Bandra West, a political rivalry unfolds against a backdrop of celebrity homes, slums, and urban challenges. This assembly seat, once a bastion of the Congress party, shifted alliances when BJP's city unit chief, Ashish Shelar, claimed victory in 2014.

As Shelar seeks a third consecutive win, he faces Congress contender Asif Zakaria, a politician with a reputation for accessibility and integrity. Bandra West's varied demographic, including Christians, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and Muslims, plays a crucial role in this electoral showdown.

The issues at stake are manifold, ranging from scarcity of basic amenities to redevelopment hurdles. Shelar's focus on infrastructure, beautification, and easing traffic congestion, juxtaposed with Zakaria's emphasis on community service, makes this election a critical test of priorities for Bandra West residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)