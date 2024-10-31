Left Menu

Portugal's 2025 Budget Bill: Balancing Growth and Stability

Portugal's parliament has approved the 2025 budget bill in its first reading, forecasting growth and a small surplus despite tax cuts and public sector wage hikes. The bill passed narrowly and faces a final vote on Nov. 29. It aims for a balanced economy and reduced public debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:05 IST
Portugal's 2025 Budget Bill: Balancing Growth and Stability
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a crucial political move, Portugal's parliament approved the centre-right minority government's 2025 budget bill on its first reading, signalling cautious optimism for future economic growth. Despite tax cuts for young people and businesses, as well as wage increases for certain public sector workers, the bill forecasts a slight uptick in growth and a modest surplus.

The bill narrowly passed with 80 votes in favor from the ruling alliance, as the opposition Socialist Party abstained from voting, holding 78 seats. This abstention was crucial, allowing the government to pass its first stability test after coming to power in April. Analysts had feared its failure could trigger a third snap election in as many years.

The budget predicts a robust 2.1% economic growth in 2025, compared to the euro area's anticipated 0.8% growth. It also aims for a 0.3% budget surplus and a 93.3% debt-to-GDP ratio. Finance Minister Joaquim Miranda Sarmento emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced budget to enhance Portugal's economic resilience and sustainable growth. Meanwhile, Socialist bench leader Alexandra Leitão criticized the budget's transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024