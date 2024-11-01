Left Menu

President Zardari's Health Saga: A Fractured Foot and More

Former President Asif Ali Zardari fractured his foot while deboarding an airplane at Dubai International Airport. The incident, confirmed by his office a day later, led to a hospital visit where a cast was applied. Known for recent health concerns, Zardari was advised complete rest.

President Asif Ali Zardari
Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has sustained a foot fracture after an unfortunate incident while deboarding an airplane at Dubai International Airport. The incident took place on Wednesday night but was only publicly confirmed a day later by his office.

According to information released by the President House, following the accident, Zardari was swiftly transported to a hospital where his foot was examined. The medical team decided to place his foot in a cast which is expected to remain for four weeks, as advised by the attending doctor. He has since been sent home and advised to rest completely.

Zardari, now 69, has faced several health challenges in the past few years, including eye surgery and a chest infection. Despite these setbacks, his personal physician, Dr Asim Hussain, assures that the former president is maintaining good health. Zardari also tested positive for Covid-19 in 2022, experiencing only mild symptoms according to his son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

