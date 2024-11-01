Karnataka's Unequal Share: Health Minister Rao Highlights Financial Injustice

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has spotlighted the financial challenges facing the state, voicing concerns over an apparent fiscal injustice. Despite Karnataka ranking as the second highest contributor to GST in the country, the state claims it has not received its fair allotment from the Finance Commission.

Speaking during the 'Karnataka Rajyotsava' celebrations, Rao highlighted the constraints imposed by the GST regime, which has stripped states of the autonomy to levy taxes tailored to their individual needs. He argued that this has left Karnataka at a disadvantage compared to other states.

Moreover, the minister pointed out a discrepancy in national representation. He noted that while Karnataka has successfully managed population control, this achievement has inadvertently curtailed the state's voice at the central level. Larger, Hindi-speaking states have gained more Lok Sabha seats, diminishing the representation of southern states, including Karnataka.

