Naidu Launches 'Deepam - 2': Empowering Women with Free LPG Cylinders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated 'Deepam - 2', a groundbreaking scheme aimed at distributing free cooking gas cylinders to financially struggling households. Launching at Eedupuram village, this initiative is part of Naidu's much-anticipated 'Super Six' election pledges.

The scheme promises three gas cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries, targeting below poverty line families who possess a rice card and verified LPG connections. Speaking at the event, Naidu underscored the significance of empowering women, emphasizing that they make up 50% of the population and should have financial autonomy and self-respect.

Additionally, Naidu announced important infrastructure projects, including a new diaphragm wall at the Polavaram Project and a potential airport to boost connectivity in North Andhra. With support from the Centre, these initiatives aim to fuel economic and social development across the state.

