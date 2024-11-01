Naidu Launches 'Deepam - 2': Empowering Women with Free LPG Cylinders
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu launched 'Deepam - 2', a scheme promising free cooking gas cylinders to impoverished households. As part of the 'Super Six' poll promises, Naidu stressed the scheme prioritizes women's welfare and empowerment. Additional infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh were also announced.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated 'Deepam - 2', a groundbreaking scheme aimed at distributing free cooking gas cylinders to financially struggling households. Launching at Eedupuram village, this initiative is part of Naidu's much-anticipated 'Super Six' election pledges.
The scheme promises three gas cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries, targeting below poverty line families who possess a rice card and verified LPG connections. Speaking at the event, Naidu underscored the significance of empowering women, emphasizing that they make up 50% of the population and should have financial autonomy and self-respect.
Additionally, Naidu announced important infrastructure projects, including a new diaphragm wall at the Polavaram Project and a potential airport to boost connectivity in North Andhra. With support from the Centre, these initiatives aim to fuel economic and social development across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)