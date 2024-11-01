Left Menu

Naidu Launches 'Deepam - 2': Empowering Women with Free LPG Cylinders

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu launched 'Deepam - 2', a scheme promising free cooking gas cylinders to impoverished households. As part of the 'Super Six' poll promises, Naidu stressed the scheme prioritizes women's welfare and empowerment. Additional infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:23 IST
Naidu Launches 'Deepam - 2': Empowering Women with Free LPG Cylinders
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated 'Deepam - 2', a groundbreaking scheme aimed at distributing free cooking gas cylinders to financially struggling households. Launching at Eedupuram village, this initiative is part of Naidu's much-anticipated 'Super Six' election pledges.

The scheme promises three gas cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries, targeting below poverty line families who possess a rice card and verified LPG connections. Speaking at the event, Naidu underscored the significance of empowering women, emphasizing that they make up 50% of the population and should have financial autonomy and self-respect.

Additionally, Naidu announced important infrastructure projects, including a new diaphragm wall at the Polavaram Project and a potential airport to boost connectivity in North Andhra. With support from the Centre, these initiatives aim to fuel economic and social development across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024