U.S. Intelligence Points to Russian Disinformation in Georgia Voting Video

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of creating a misleading video where a Haitian immigrant falsely claims to have voted multiple times in Georgia. The video is seen as part of Russia's efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election. Georgia officials are demanding its removal from social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:14 IST
U.S. intelligence agencies have publicly attributed the creation of a deceptive video to Russian efforts, claiming that the video falsely depicts a Haitian immigrant confessing to voting multiple times in Georgia. This video has been labeled as misinformation designed to influence the tightening race in the key battleground state.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, alongside the FBI and CISA, confirmed that their judgment stems from both the video itself and the history of similar Russian disinformation activities. The timing is crucial, falling just ahead of the U.S. presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, has described the video as "targeted disinformation" likely originating from Russian troll farms, calling on social media platforms for its immediate removal. This aligns with previous assessments of Russia's endeavors aimed at divisive manipulation and bolstering Trump's support, accusations consistently denied by Russian officials.

