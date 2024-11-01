U.S. Intelligence Points to Russian Disinformation in Georgia Voting Video

U.S. intelligence agencies have publicly attributed the creation of a deceptive video to Russian efforts, claiming that the video falsely depicts a Haitian immigrant confessing to voting multiple times in Georgia. This video has been labeled as misinformation designed to influence the tightening race in the key battleground state.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, alongside the FBI and CISA, confirmed that their judgment stems from both the video itself and the history of similar Russian disinformation activities. The timing is crucial, falling just ahead of the U.S. presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, has described the video as "targeted disinformation" likely originating from Russian troll farms, calling on social media platforms for its immediate removal. This aligns with previous assessments of Russia's endeavors aimed at divisive manipulation and bolstering Trump's support, accusations consistently denied by Russian officials.

