Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, expressed strong indignation on Friday in response to criticism from the UK's ambassador to Bratislava. The contention arose following Fico's interview on Russia's state-owned channel, Rossiya 1, where he stated, "Slovakia is not Britain's colony."

Fico accused Ambassador Nigel Baker of overstepping by commenting on his country's sovereign foreign policy. In his discussion with the Russian outlet, Fico criticized Western aid to Ukraine, suggesting it extends the conflict, and voiced opposition to EU sanctions against Russia.

Ambassador Baker expressed regret on social media over Fico's engagement with a sanctioned Russian presenter, countering that Western efforts aim for peace through the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. This diplomatic row highlights Fico's divergence from European policy regarding Russia and Ukraine.

