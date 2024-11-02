Left Menu

Slovakia's Prime Minister Clashes with UK Ambassador Over Russian Interview

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, faced backlash from the UK ambassador after an interview on Russian state television. Fico defended his stance against Western support for Ukraine and criticized perceived external interference. His position diverges from European norms, challenging EU sanctions and blocking Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 02-11-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 01:31 IST
Slovakia's Prime Minister Clashes with UK Ambassador Over Russian Interview
Robert Fico
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, expressed strong indignation on Friday in response to criticism from the UK's ambassador to Bratislava. The contention arose following Fico's interview on Russia's state-owned channel, Rossiya 1, where he stated, "Slovakia is not Britain's colony."

Fico accused Ambassador Nigel Baker of overstepping by commenting on his country's sovereign foreign policy. In his discussion with the Russian outlet, Fico criticized Western aid to Ukraine, suggesting it extends the conflict, and voiced opposition to EU sanctions against Russia.

Ambassador Baker expressed regret on social media over Fico's engagement with a sanctioned Russian presenter, countering that Western efforts aim for peace through the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. This diplomatic row highlights Fico's divergence from European policy regarding Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Escaping the Fiscal Trap: How MENA Countries Are Reversing Economic Cycles

IMF Report Highlights Urgent Reforms for Sustained Growth in Latin America

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024