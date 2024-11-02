Corruption Scandal Rocks Moldova's Presidential Election

Ahead of Sunday's run-off election, Moldova's electoral body dismissed several officials following corruption allegations in the first round. The pro-European incumbent, Maia Sandu, leads the charge in the polls, facing challenger Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is associated with Russian ties.

Sandu has accused her opponents of a widespread bribery campaign that allegedly influenced around 300,000 voters against her, as well as against a referendum on EU membership, which narrowly passed. The Commission's head, Angela Caraman, confirmed that some electoral members were removed after police reports.

Authorities accused businessman Ilan Shor, currently in Russia, of influencing the election. Despite accusations, Russia denies interference. Sandu remains focused on Moldova's EU drive, fighting back against corruption as she prepares for the critical upcoming vote.

