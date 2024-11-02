Trump's Tariff Threat: Stellantis Under Pressure

Republican presidential contender Donald Trump has announced a bold strategy aimed at halting Stellantis's potential move of American jobs to Mexico. Speaking to supporters in Michigan, a crucial battleground state, Trump revealed his plan to impose a 100% tariff on Stellantis should the company proceed with its alleged intentions.

The rally in Michigan also featured claims that Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, was exporting vehicles built in the U.S. to Mexico. Trump assured the crowd that should he win the presidency, such corporate strategies would meet with significant financial barriers.

Trump's comments underscore his focus on retaining manufacturing jobs within the United States, especially in key automotive industries. As the election nears, his economic policies and their impact on employment in sectors like the auto industry remain pivotal discussion points.

(With inputs from agencies.)