Supreme Court Blocks GOP Bid on Pennsylvania Ballots

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Republican effort to halt the counting of provisional ballots in the crucial electoral state of Pennsylvania. These ballots were cast by voters who made errors on their mail-in ballots.

The decision by the justices is pivotal, as it affects thousands of votes in the upcoming Tuesday presidential election. The Republican National Committee, along with the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, sought to challenge an earlier ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

That ruling favored Butler County voters who had their mail-in ballots rejected during the state's primary election due to missing secrecy envelopes, leading them to cast provisional ballots instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)