Supreme Court Blocks GOP Bid on Pennsylvania Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Republican bid to block counting of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania where voters made mistakes on mail-in ballots. This decision, affecting thousands of votes, stemmed from a previous Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling favoring two voters whose provisional ballots were counted after mail-in ballot errors.
In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Republican effort to halt the counting of provisional ballots in the crucial electoral state of Pennsylvania. These ballots were cast by voters who made errors on their mail-in ballots.
The decision by the justices is pivotal, as it affects thousands of votes in the upcoming Tuesday presidential election. The Republican National Committee, along with the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, sought to challenge an earlier ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
That ruling favored Butler County voters who had their mail-in ballots rejected during the state's primary election due to missing secrecy envelopes, leading them to cast provisional ballots instead.
