India-Greece Relations: A Strategic Partnership on the Rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have acknowledged the growing momentum in relations between India and Greece. This comes after a series of recent high-level communications between the two nations.

An official statement issued on Saturday emphasized that both leaders remain strongly committed to deepening the India-Greece strategic partnership. In their discussion, Mitsotakis extended heartfelt congratulations to Modi on his re-election in India's general elections.

The leaders reviewed collaboration in areas such as trade, defense, shipping, and connectivity, following Mitsotakis's visit to India earlier this year. They also discussed regional and global matters, notably the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and developments in West Asia.

