Left Menu

Bidding on History: Presidential Artifacts Up for Auction

An auction featuring significant pieces of American presidential history, including a lock of George Washington's hair and a flag linked to Abraham Lincoln, is set to attract enthusiasts as the U.S. election nears. Guernsey's auction house promises one of the most historic sales yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:30 IST
Bidding on History: Presidential Artifacts Up for Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An intriguing auction featuring poignant artifacts from American presidential history is set to captivate collectors and history buffs alike, as the U.S. election catches global attention.

The auction, organized by New York-based Guernsey's auction house, boasts a unique array of memorabilia, including a lock of George Washington's hair and the flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln on his final journey.

According to Arlan Ettinger, Guernsey's president, this sale comprises some of the most historic American artifacts ever brought to market, promising to be a benchmark event for presidential history aficionados.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024