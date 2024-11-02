Bidding on History: Presidential Artifacts Up for Auction

An intriguing auction featuring poignant artifacts from American presidential history is set to captivate collectors and history buffs alike, as the U.S. election catches global attention.

The auction, organized by New York-based Guernsey's auction house, boasts a unique array of memorabilia, including a lock of George Washington's hair and the flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln on his final journey.

According to Arlan Ettinger, Guernsey's president, this sale comprises some of the most historic American artifacts ever brought to market, promising to be a benchmark event for presidential history aficionados.

(With inputs from agencies.)