Congress Claps Back at Modi: Jairam Ramesh Fires Back with Sharp Retort

In a scorching rebuttal to recent criticisms, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced strong dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the party.

Ramesh derided Modi's accusations, labeling them ironic given what he describes as the Prime Minister's own history of misleading narratives over the past decade. The Congress leader emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Congress party in addressing social, economic, and political justice, contrary to Modi's claims of empty promises.

Highlighting specific allegations, Ramesh critiqued Modi's focus on Congress-ruled states, alleging a purposeful misunderstanding of their fiscal health and developmental trends. Modi's tweets accused Congress of unfulfilled promises and a downturn in the welfare schemes in states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. Meanwhile, Ramesh reaffirmed Congress's determination, backing the INDIA bloc alliance and confidently anticipating positive outcomes in upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)