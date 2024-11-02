Left Menu

Congress Claps Back at Modi: Jairam Ramesh Fires Back with Sharp Retort

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to his criticism by emphasizing Congress's pursuit of social justice. Ramesh dismissed Modi's remarks, pointing out the irony of Modi's decade-long 'jumla' campaigns and highlighted Congress's commitment to constitutional amendments and caste census, stressing faith in the INDIA bloc.

Updated: 02-11-2024 13:01 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scorching rebuttal to recent criticisms, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced strong dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the party.

Ramesh derided Modi's accusations, labeling them ironic given what he describes as the Prime Minister's own history of misleading narratives over the past decade. The Congress leader emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Congress party in addressing social, economic, and political justice, contrary to Modi's claims of empty promises.

Highlighting specific allegations, Ramesh critiqued Modi's focus on Congress-ruled states, alleging a purposeful misunderstanding of their fiscal health and developmental trends. Modi's tweets accused Congress of unfulfilled promises and a downturn in the welfare schemes in states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. Meanwhile, Ramesh reaffirmed Congress's determination, backing the INDIA bloc alliance and confidently anticipating positive outcomes in upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

