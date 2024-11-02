HD Kumaraswamy Confident in Son's Victory in Channapatna By-elections

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, voiced strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects in the forthcoming Channapatna by-elections. He emphasized that he is certain of his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy's, victory, citing divine blessings as a pivotal factor. Kumaraswamy explained his decision to field his son as one aimed at bolstering the party in light of recent political developments. "In Channapatna's 'Agni Pariksha', Nikhil will emerge victorious," he declared, adding that ultimately, it's the electorate who will have the final say.

Addressing emotional grievances, Kumaraswamy reflected on moments of tears over public issues, emphasizing that elections shouldn't be dictated by emotions alone. Concerning JDS leader GT Devegowda's absence from the campaign, Kumaraswamy noted Devegowda's commitments elsewhere, yet affirmed his support for Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The BJP leader also took aim at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over comments possibly reducing state welfare schemes. Kumaraswamy criticized Shivakumar's stance and warned that such moves could lead the government towards financial ruin. He urged the government to prioritize the continuation of welfare schemes over political maneuvering, dismissing any potential intimidation tactics in Channapatna, claiming the people have already decided in favor of his son's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)