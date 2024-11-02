Tejasvi Surya Criticizes Congress: Spiraling Karnataka Into Deficit
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya lambasted the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka for pushing the state into a revenue deficit with a populist economic model. He accused the Congress of failing to deliver promises and highlighted increased taxes and corruption. CM Siddaramaiah countered by citing Congress's fulfilled commitments and criticized BJP's legacy.
BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack on Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing the Congress regime of transforming the state into one with a revenue deficit through an 'irresponsible, populist economic model.'
Surya pointedly criticized the Congress for consistently failing to deliver on electoral promises across states, and blamed the government for reducing developmental funds and increasing taxes, thereby burdening the common man.
In response, CM Siddaramaiah defended his administration by asserting the fulfillment of campaign guarantees and criticized the BJP for leaving Karnataka in a state of corruption and debt. The ongoing political discourse reflects deep-seated economic and governance issues in Karnataka.
