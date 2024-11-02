Left Menu

Kemi Badenoch Triumphs in Conservative Leadership Race

Kemi Badenoch has emerged victorious in the race to become the leader of Britain's Conservative Party. Promising a return to foundational principles, she aims to regain voter trust after the party's significant election loss in July. Robert Jenrick finished as runner-up in the contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 16:43 IST
Kemi Badenoch has clinched the leadership of Britain's Conservative Party, promising to guide the party back to its foundational principles in a bid to restore voter confidence after a significant election setback in July.

Badenoch, who describes herself as a forthright communicator, secured the majority of votes from party members in the final phase of a lengthy contest that originally involved six candidates. The field narrowed down until only Badenoch and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick remained, with Jenrick finishing in second place.

The leadership race and Badenoch's commitment to party values mark a pivotal moment for the Conservatives as they seek to rebuild and reconnect with the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

