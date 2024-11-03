Left Menu

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead of Trump in Iowa Poll

A recent Iowa poll shows Democratic candidate Kamala Harris leading against former President Donald Trump among likely voters, particularly women. The Des Moines Register survey presented this shift, contrasting significantly with another poll by Emerson College that placed Trump ahead. Both candidates are vigorously targeting key battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 07:58 IST
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead of Trump in Iowa Poll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has taken the lead over former President Donald Trump in a new Iowa poll. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll places Harris ahead 47% to 44% among likely voters, with women, especially older and politically independent ones, driving this shift.

This recent polling outcome marks a significant reversal from September when Trump led by four points. The poll, conducted between Oct. 28-31 with 808 likely voters, remains within a 3.4 percentage point margin of error. Iowa, a state that Trump won handily in 2016 and 2020, appears to be pivoting largely due to the influence of female voters.

However, contrasting data from Emerson College suggests a different scenario, with Trump leading by ten points. As Election Day approaches, both parties are focusing heavily on battleground states, including Iowa, with its six crucial Electoral College votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

