Kamala Harris Surges Ahead of Trump in Iowa Poll

In a surprising development, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has taken the lead over former President Donald Trump in a new Iowa poll. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll places Harris ahead 47% to 44% among likely voters, with women, especially older and politically independent ones, driving this shift.

This recent polling outcome marks a significant reversal from September when Trump led by four points. The poll, conducted between Oct. 28-31 with 808 likely voters, remains within a 3.4 percentage point margin of error. Iowa, a state that Trump won handily in 2016 and 2020, appears to be pivoting largely due to the influence of female voters.

However, contrasting data from Emerson College suggests a different scenario, with Trump leading by ten points. As Election Day approaches, both parties are focusing heavily on battleground states, including Iowa, with its six crucial Electoral College votes.

