China's Premier Li Qiang to Address Global Trade Challenges at CIIE 2023

China's Premier Li Qiang is set to deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10. The announcement was made by the country's commerce ministry on Sunday, raising expectations for the event.

Prominent global leaders, including the prime ministers of Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Serbia, are also expected to attend. This reflects the international emphasis being placed on the expo amidst growing global trade barriers and domestic economic challenges facing China.

First launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018, this year's CIIE serves as a critical platform for China to navigate and address the intricate dynamics of international trade and its economic implications.

