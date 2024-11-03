Left Menu

Political Comedy on SNL: A Stage for Presidential Hopefuls

Kamala Harris' recent appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' continues a longstanding tradition of political figures leveraging the comedy platform. Notable figures such as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have previously graced the show, using humor to connect with voters. The sketches often parody political personas, sometimes sparking controversy.

Updated: 03-11-2024 08:48 IST
Kamala Harris' recent guest spot on 'Saturday Night Live' is part of a storied tradition where political figures use the comedy platform to reach voters. The late surprise by the Democratic candidate mirrors the strategy of previous hopefuls, including Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Back in October 2015, Clinton featured on the renowned sketch show as a bartender, poking fun at her own public persona. Just a month later, Trump, who eventually secured the presidency, marked his presence with a skit that humorously downplayed his experience in governance.

The show has historically been a popular stage for political satire, with figures such as Ivanka Trump and Sarah Palin making memorable appearances. These segments can both entertain and provoke, occasionally stoking controversy among viewers and interest groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

