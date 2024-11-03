Political Comedy on SNL: A Stage for Presidential Hopefuls

Kamala Harris' recent guest spot on 'Saturday Night Live' is part of a storied tradition where political figures use the comedy platform to reach voters. The late surprise by the Democratic candidate mirrors the strategy of previous hopefuls, including Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Back in October 2015, Clinton featured on the renowned sketch show as a bartender, poking fun at her own public persona. Just a month later, Trump, who eventually secured the presidency, marked his presence with a skit that humorously downplayed his experience in governance.

The show has historically been a popular stage for political satire, with figures such as Ivanka Trump and Sarah Palin making memorable appearances. These segments can both entertain and provoke, occasionally stoking controversy among viewers and interest groups.

