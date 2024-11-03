Kamala's Comedic Moment: A Surprise Visit to SNL
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live,' adding excitement to the U.S. election just days before facing Donald Trump. On SNL, she humorously interacted with her impersonator, Maya Rudolph, and addressed political issues at campaign events. Both candidates stuck to familiar themes during rallies.
In a light-hearted twist to the U.S. presidential race, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris dropped in on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend. Just days before her head-to-head with President Donald Trump, Harris and Maya Rudolph, who impersonates her on the show, shared the stage, joking to 'end the drama-la' in American politics.
Harris' first appearance on the iconic show adds to its rich history of featuring political figures. Trump himself graced the SNL set during his 2015 bid and even earlier in 2004. While the Republican candidate's latest participation remains unconfirmed, Harris' comedic stint is a fresh engagement amid serious campaigning.
Both candidates ramped up their campaigns in crucial states. Harris charged that Trump's return to power would spell instability, while Trump reiterated hardline immigration stances and hinted at economic safeguarding. With over 75 million votes already cast, American engagement in this election cycle has proved substantial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamala Harris
- SNL
- Donald Trump
- US Election
- Maya Rudolph
- comedy
- politics
- impression
- debate
- campaign
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Pollution Politics and Solutions Needed
Maharashtra Polls: A Game-Changer for Indian Politics
Maharashtra Politics: Seat-Sharing Talks Intensify Amidst Leadership Dynamics
Amritpal Singh: A Controversy in Punjab Politics
Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Departure Sparks Dynastic Politics Debate