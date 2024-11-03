Kamala's Comedic Moment: A Surprise Visit to SNL

In a light-hearted twist to the U.S. presidential race, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris dropped in on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend. Just days before her head-to-head with President Donald Trump, Harris and Maya Rudolph, who impersonates her on the show, shared the stage, joking to 'end the drama-la' in American politics.

Harris' first appearance on the iconic show adds to its rich history of featuring political figures. Trump himself graced the SNL set during his 2015 bid and even earlier in 2004. While the Republican candidate's latest participation remains unconfirmed, Harris' comedic stint is a fresh engagement amid serious campaigning.

Both candidates ramped up their campaigns in crucial states. Harris charged that Trump's return to power would spell instability, while Trump reiterated hardline immigration stances and hinted at economic safeguarding. With over 75 million votes already cast, American engagement in this election cycle has proved substantial.

