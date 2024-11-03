Left Menu

Kamala's Comedic Moment: A Surprise Visit to SNL

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live,' adding excitement to the U.S. election just days before facing Donald Trump. On SNL, she humorously interacted with her impersonator, Maya Rudolph, and addressed political issues at campaign events. Both candidates stuck to familiar themes during rallies.

Updated: 03-11-2024 09:46 IST
Kamala Harris

In a light-hearted twist to the U.S. presidential race, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris dropped in on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend. Just days before her head-to-head with President Donald Trump, Harris and Maya Rudolph, who impersonates her on the show, shared the stage, joking to 'end the drama-la' in American politics.

Harris' first appearance on the iconic show adds to its rich history of featuring political figures. Trump himself graced the SNL set during his 2015 bid and even earlier in 2004. While the Republican candidate's latest participation remains unconfirmed, Harris' comedic stint is a fresh engagement amid serious campaigning.

Both candidates ramped up their campaigns in crucial states. Harris charged that Trump's return to power would spell instability, while Trump reiterated hardline immigration stances and hinted at economic safeguarding. With over 75 million votes already cast, American engagement in this election cycle has proved substantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

