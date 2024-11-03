Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph Bring Humor to High-Stakes Election on SNL

In a surprise turn during the intense U.S. presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made her debut on 'Saturday Night Live', bringing humor alongside Maya Rudolph just days before the crucial voting day.

The comedic act parodied Harris's distinct character as the two dressed identically and used playful wordplay on Harris's name, adding a jovial spirit to the election season. 'It was fun,' Harris remarked before flying out to Michigan.

The appearance followed a week of high-profile campaigns as both Harris and Trump engaged with voters in key states, with Harris gaining unexpected leads in traditionally conservative areas like Iowa.

(With inputs from agencies.)