Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph Bring Humor to High-Stakes Election on SNL

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris joined 'Saturday Night Live' for a memorable appearance days before the presidential election. Alongside Maya Rudolph, Harris injected humor into her campaign as both candidates made critical stops in swing states. With early voting surging, the race intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:08 IST
In a surprise turn during the intense U.S. presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made her debut on 'Saturday Night Live', bringing humor alongside Maya Rudolph just days before the crucial voting day.

The comedic act parodied Harris's distinct character as the two dressed identically and used playful wordplay on Harris's name, adding a jovial spirit to the election season. 'It was fun,' Harris remarked before flying out to Michigan.

The appearance followed a week of high-profile campaigns as both Harris and Trump engaged with voters in key states, with Harris gaining unexpected leads in traditionally conservative areas like Iowa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

