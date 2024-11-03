Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 150-Resolution Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to release BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi, featuring 150 resolutions. The manifesto is expected to encompass issues from agriculture to infrastructure. Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urges the central government to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues.

HM Amit Shah at Ranchi with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to release the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Jharkhand Assembly elections this Sunday in Ranchi. The manifesto, encompassing 150 resolutions, is designed to address a range of issues including agriculture, women's welfare, youth opportunities, and infrastructural development. Shah will also campaign in Ghatshila, Barkatha, and Simariya.

According to BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo, the party's manifesto aims to cover all societal groups in Jharkhand, a strategic move to consolidate support. Deo criticized the INDI alliance for their yet-to-announce seat-sharing arrangements, whereas BJP has already finalized its nominations and seat allocations, asserting confidence in their upcoming victory in the state.

Amid these political maneuvers, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on the central government to settle an outstanding Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal dues. With elections on November 13 and 20, and results expected by November 23, these financial resources are deemed crucial for the state's developmental agenda. In the last elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha secured 30 seats while BJP won 25 and Congress 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

