Sanjay Raut Criticizes Security Boost for Devendra Fadnavis

In a pressing exchange during a recent press conference, Sanjay Raut, a well-known figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), openly criticized the decision to double the security cover for Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Questioning the rationale behind the enhancement, Raut demanded clarity on potential threats justifying such measures.

Raut further alleged the unsubstantiated presence of nearly 200 Force One commandos reported in Nagpur solely for Fadnavis's protection. Highlighting a glaring inconsistency, he questioned why a leader responsible for others' security felt the need to boost his own, prompting concerns about transparency within the state's administration.

Compounding on these allegations, Raut accused Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra's Director General of Police, of harboring biases favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party. Raising alarms about election integrity, he cited previous claims of phone-tapping orchestrated to aid the BJP during government formation in 2019. Calls for Shukla's removal echoed in a letter penned by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, amidst escalating political violence concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)