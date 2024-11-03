Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Security Boost for Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the increased security for Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding transparency. Raut accused Rashmi Shukla, the state's police chief, of bias towards the BJP, claiming this compromises fair elections in Maharashtra. Allegations include past phone-tapping to aid Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:45 IST
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Security Boost for Devendra Fadnavis
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanajy Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing exchange during a recent press conference, Sanjay Raut, a well-known figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), openly criticized the decision to double the security cover for Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Questioning the rationale behind the enhancement, Raut demanded clarity on potential threats justifying such measures.

Raut further alleged the unsubstantiated presence of nearly 200 Force One commandos reported in Nagpur solely for Fadnavis's protection. Highlighting a glaring inconsistency, he questioned why a leader responsible for others' security felt the need to boost his own, prompting concerns about transparency within the state's administration.

Compounding on these allegations, Raut accused Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra's Director General of Police, of harboring biases favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party. Raising alarms about election integrity, he cited previous claims of phone-tapping orchestrated to aid the BJP during government formation in 2019. Calls for Shukla's removal echoed in a letter penned by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, amidst escalating political violence concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024