Heartbreak for Real Madrid: Ancelotti's Side Denied in Copa del Rey Thriller
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed disappointment after his team narrowly lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Despite rallying from behind, Real Madrid conceded a late goal, leading to extra time where Barca clinched victory. The team now focuses on retaining their LaLiga title.
In a dramatic Copa del Rey final, Real Madrid suffered a narrow defeat, losing 3-2 to Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti voiced his frustration, emphasizing that his team was close to victory before conceding a late equalizer.
The loss comes as a significant blow in an already challenging season for Madrid, who are striving to maintain their LaLiga aspirations. Currently, they trail Barcelona by four points with only five matches left.
Despite setbacks, Ancelotti remains focused on upcoming challenges, notably the pivotal league clash against Barcelona on May 11. The manager also addressed rumors linking him to the Brazilian national team, urging patience as he deliberates his future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
