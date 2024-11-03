Bilateral Ties Strengthened as Duma Boko Takes Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Duma Boko following his election as the President of Botswana.

Boko, representing the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), was announced as the nation's sixth president, ushering in a new chapter in Botswana's leadership.

Modi, through a post on X, expressed his desire to collaborate closely with Boko to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and Botswana.

(With inputs from agencies.)