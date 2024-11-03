Left Menu

BJP Pledges Uniform Civil Code Excluding Tribals in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand if elected, excluding tribals from its ambit. Shah criticized the JMM government for corruption and promised reforms including a Displacement Commission, employment opportunities, deportation of illegal immigrants, and new health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if it gains power, with an exemption for tribal communities. This announcement came alongside the release of the party's manifesto in anticipation of the state's assembly elections.

Shah condemned the ruling Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government for allegedly spreading misinformation about the UCC's impact on tribal rights and culture. He emphasized that tribals would remain unaffected by the proposed changes, despite the JMM's claims to the contrary.

The BJP's manifesto boasts plans for economic growth, including the creation of 5 lakh jobs and initiatives to combat illegal immigration. Furthermore, Shah promised efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure and law enforcement, highlighting a comprehensive strategy for transforming the state's socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

