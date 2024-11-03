BJP Pledges Uniform Civil Code Excluding Tribals in Jharkhand

During a recent rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if it gains power, with an exemption for tribal communities. This announcement came alongside the release of the party's manifesto in anticipation of the state's assembly elections.

Shah condemned the ruling Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government for allegedly spreading misinformation about the UCC's impact on tribal rights and culture. He emphasized that tribals would remain unaffected by the proposed changes, despite the JMM's claims to the contrary.

The BJP's manifesto boasts plans for economic growth, including the creation of 5 lakh jobs and initiatives to combat illegal immigration. Furthermore, Shah promised efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure and law enforcement, highlighting a comprehensive strategy for transforming the state's socio-economic landscape.

