Slogan Showdown: Political Phrases Stir the Streets in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's political arena is heating up as the bypolls approach, with major parties locked in a battle of slogans that highlight unity versus division. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) has become a focal point, challenged by the Samajwadi Party's 'judenge to jeetenge' (united we win) campaign.

The slogan rivalry has expanded, with SP's Amit Chaubey advocating for the 'PDA' concept, representing all societal sections, while BSP leader Mayawati emphasizes progress and safety with her party's backing. This strategic use of slogans aims to establish resonance with the electorate, as Pradeep Khatri, a former psychology lecturer, explains the psychological impact of these politically-charged phrases.

While recently addressing BJP's slogan strategy, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya distanced the party from the 'batenge toh katenge' phrase, endorsing Prime Minister Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as the true party slogan. The bypolls on November 13 will reveal if these slogans effectively sway voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)