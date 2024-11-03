Independent Candidacy Shakes Up Sangli
Jayashri Patil, a Congress rebel and sister-in-law of MP Vishal Patil, is contesting as an Independent from Sangli. She seeks Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's support for the Maharashtra election. The independent nomination follows Congress's decision to field Prithviraj Patil, who narrowly lost in 2019.
Jayashri Patil, breaking ranks with Congress, has filed her nomination as an Independent candidate from the strategically crucial Sangli assembly seat. Her decision signals electoral tension within the party as it influences Maharashtra's political landscape.
Seeking to bolster her campaign, Patil met with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, hoping to secure his endorsement. This meeting, held in Jalna accompanied by her brother-in-law, MP Vishal Patil, underscores her pursuit of broader support.
The backdrop of her independent bid is Congress's choice to field Prithviraj Patil, known for his strong yet narrowly defeated 2019 election campaign against BJP's incumbent Sudhir Gadgil. Patil also requested the 'envelope' symbol from the Election Commission, reminiscent of her familial political legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
