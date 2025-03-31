Maratha Quota Activist Calls for Swift Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has called for the swift trial of those accused in the Beed sarpanch murder, emphasizing the need for justice to be served quickly in a fast track court.

The demand comes in the wake of tensions brewing at the Beed district jail, where the accused are held. The case involves the abduction and murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh after he reportedly tried to halt an extortion attempt on an energy firm's windmill project.

Eight suspects, including Walmik Karad, are in custody under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, while one individual remains at large. Jarange highlighted the potential for further violence, urging for capital punishment to deter deadly gang conflicts.

