Left Menu

Maratha Quota Activist Calls for Swift Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange urged for an expedited trial in the Beed sarpanch murder case. The incident involved the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh linked to an extortion attempt on an energy firm's project. Eight people have been arrested, and tensions are high amid reports of jail altercations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:39 IST
Maratha Quota Activist Calls for Swift Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has called for the swift trial of those accused in the Beed sarpanch murder, emphasizing the need for justice to be served quickly in a fast track court.

The demand comes in the wake of tensions brewing at the Beed district jail, where the accused are held. The case involves the abduction and murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh after he reportedly tried to halt an extortion attempt on an energy firm's windmill project.

Eight suspects, including Walmik Karad, are in custody under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, while one individual remains at large. Jarange highlighted the potential for further violence, urging for capital punishment to deter deadly gang conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025