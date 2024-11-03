Sat Paul Sharma Returns to Lead J-K BJP: A Strategic Shift

Sat Paul Sharma has made a comeback as the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP. He replaces Ravinder Raina, who served as president for six-and-a-half years. Sharma previously held the position from 2015 to 2018.

Despite not receiving a ticket in the recent assembly elections, Sharma became the working president in September. His reappointment comes amid some discontent over ticket distribution. Raina, however, has been appointed to the party's national executive after losing his constituency.

Sharma, a chartered accountant from a Dogra family in Jammu, first won from Jammu West in 2014. With the BJP's significant performance in the recent elections, winning 29 out of 90 seats, Sharma is determined to lead the party to further success with support from the local workers and residents. The BJP is preparing for upcoming local elections.

