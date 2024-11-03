Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Job Policies

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, criticized the Nitish Kumar administration on Sunday for allegedly delaying a job creation initiative that he had proposed during his tenure. Yadav said his proposal could have generated over a lakh jobs in the health sector.

Now an opposition leader, Yadav also claimed credit for the recent approval of a memorandum between the Sports Department and the BCCI for renovating the Moinul Haq Stadium in Patna. He stated that significant infrastructure improvements had been part of his party's vision during their time in power.

During a press interaction, Yadav expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would win upcoming bypolls, while criticizing the NDA, led by the BJP, for its perceived divisive agenda. Yadav emphasized that Biharis would not support a government that neglects essential issues like jobs and education.

