Controversial Video Sparks Political Fallout in Baghpat
Yunus Chaudhary, the district Congress president in Baghpat, faces charges connected to an objectionable video. The Congress party has removed Chaudhary from his position following the video's viral spread. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
In Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, police have filed a case against district Congress president Yunus Chaudhary following the circulation of an objectionable video on social media, a senior police official reported on Sunday.
The Baraut police station registered the case after a complaint was lodged by the mother of a 19-year-old woman. Chaudhary faces charges under sections 75(1) and 79 of the BNS, relating to sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman.
Meanwhile, the Congress party responded by removing Chaudhary from his post. An official letter was issued by Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesman Abhimanyu Tyagi at the behest of the state unit president Ajay Rai. Investigations are ongoing, confirmed to police superintendent Arpit Vijayvargiya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
