RJD Exposes Bihar's Lawlessness Before Crucial By-Elections

In the lead-up to the pivotal by-elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti voiced serious concerns about the state's worsening law and order situation, holding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accountable for enforcement failures. Bharti emphasized that citizens are increasingly unsafe, a situation which she argues demands immediate governmental action.

She criticized the state's tendency to evade present issues by harking back to the past, noting that under Lalu Prasad Yadav's leadership notable infrastructural developments occurred, unlike the last 20 years under NDA rule. Bharti questioned the current administration's accomplishments by asking how many factories have been built in recent decades.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav added to the critique, pointing out systemic failures such as the mishandling of electricity billing and pre-paid meters. He claims that rampant crime is unchecked, reflecting a breakdown of law and order. The RJD plans to leverage these issues in their campaign for the upcoming by-elections, advocating for the grand alliance, Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)