Left Menu

RJD Exposes Bihar's Lawlessness Before Crucial By-Elections

RJD leaders, including MP Misa Bharti and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, have criticized Bihar's NDA government over deteriorating law and order and various administrative failures. With by-elections approaching, they vow to challenge the status quo by highlighting crime rates and infrastructure gaps, rallying voters for the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:03 IST
RJD Exposes Bihar's Lawlessness Before Crucial By-Elections
RJD MP Misa Bharti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the pivotal by-elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti voiced serious concerns about the state's worsening law and order situation, holding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accountable for enforcement failures. Bharti emphasized that citizens are increasingly unsafe, a situation which she argues demands immediate governmental action.

She criticized the state's tendency to evade present issues by harking back to the past, noting that under Lalu Prasad Yadav's leadership notable infrastructural developments occurred, unlike the last 20 years under NDA rule. Bharti questioned the current administration's accomplishments by asking how many factories have been built in recent decades.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav added to the critique, pointing out systemic failures such as the mishandling of electricity billing and pre-paid meters. He claims that rampant crime is unchecked, reflecting a breakdown of law and order. The RJD plans to leverage these issues in their campaign for the upcoming by-elections, advocating for the grand alliance, Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024