Tense Moldovan Presidential Runoff: West vs. East

Moldovan citizens flocked to polling stations on Sunday for a decisive presidential runoff, choosing between pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu and her rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who favors closer ties with Russia.

Sandu led in the first round but didn't secure an outright majority, while Stoianoglo surpassed poll expectations.

The high-stakes vote, marred by accusations of vote-buying and interference, is a crucial measure of Moldova's ambitions toward European Union membership amid tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)