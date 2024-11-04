Tense Moldovan Presidential Runoff: West vs. East
Moldovan voters faced a pivotal presidential runoff, choosing between pro-Western Maia Sandu and Russia-aligned Alexandr Stoianoglo amid allegations of voter fraud and interference. The election's outcome is crucial for Moldova's future ties with the EU, while accusations against Russia and voter intimidation underscore the polarized political climate.
Moldovan citizens flocked to polling stations on Sunday for a decisive presidential runoff, choosing between pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu and her rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who favors closer ties with Russia.
Sandu led in the first round but didn't secure an outright majority, while Stoianoglo surpassed poll expectations.
The high-stakes vote, marred by accusations of vote-buying and interference, is a crucial measure of Moldova's ambitions toward European Union membership amid tensions with Russia.
