Crucial Battlegrounds: Decisive Votes in the U.S. Presidential Race

The U.S. presidential election is set to be determined by a small number of voters in seven battleground states, despite the country's vast population. The Electoral College system means these states, including Pennsylvania, are pivotal for candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Close races forecast potential outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 00:14 IST
The outcome of the presidential election will hinge on a fraction of voters across seven crucial states, despite a nationwide voter base exceeding 330 million. Electoral mechanics and tightly contested battlegrounds like Pennsylvania make determining the next president a strategically complex affair.

The Electoral College significantly influences potential election results. Whereas most political races rely on the popular vote, this contest sees candidates vying for 270 out of 538 electoral votes via state victories, not forgetting 2016's popular-vote losing victory.

Particular states, including Arizona and Michigan alongside others, are pivotal. With polls forecasting a dead heat, focus is directed on these locales, as Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes may carry decisive weight. In marginal districts, such as Nebraska's 2nd, even a single electoral vote could pivot the outcome.

