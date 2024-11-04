In a significant announcement, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed the country's ambition to join the European Union by 2030. Addressing an enthusiastic crowd in Thessaloniki, Greece, Rama outlined upcoming electoral reforms that will permit Albanian expatriates to vote by mail in the 2025 general elections.

The event, characterized by vibrant national symbols and performances by Albanian artists, was designed to underscore Albania's positive steps towards EU integration. Despite recent disputes with Greece, including the case of mayoral candidate Fredis Beleris, Rama assured that bilateral relations remain strong.

While fears of nationalist unrest were present, only a small group of protesters gathered outside the venue. The incident highlighted ongoing political tensions in a city known for its far-right influences.

