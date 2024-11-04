Left Menu

Albania's Path to EU and Election Reforms

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced aspirations for EU membership by 2030 and electoral reforms, allowing expatriates to vote by mail in 2025. Speaking in Thessaloniki, he emphasized strong Greek-Albanian ties despite political disputes. A small protest occurred, reflecting the region's political tensions.

In a significant announcement, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed the country's ambition to join the European Union by 2030. Addressing an enthusiastic crowd in Thessaloniki, Greece, Rama outlined upcoming electoral reforms that will permit Albanian expatriates to vote by mail in the 2025 general elections.

The event, characterized by vibrant national symbols and performances by Albanian artists, was designed to underscore Albania's positive steps towards EU integration. Despite recent disputes with Greece, including the case of mayoral candidate Fredis Beleris, Rama assured that bilateral relations remain strong.

While fears of nationalist unrest were present, only a small group of protesters gathered outside the venue. The incident highlighted ongoing political tensions in a city known for its far-right influences.

