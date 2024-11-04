Tight Race: Harris vs. Trump in Crucial Election Showdown

Left Menu

The United States braces for a fiercely contested presidential election with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vying for undecided voters. While Harris focuses on constitutional values and women's rights, Trump emphasizes economic growth and immigration. Both candidates are campaigning heavily in pivotal battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 04:02 IST
The United States is set to witness one of the closest presidential elections in recent memory, with Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris making final appeals to undecided voters in key states.

As the nation nears election day, Trump has evoked memories of the disputed 2020 election, hinting that he might not concede if he loses to Harris. More than 75 million Americans have already voted, says the University of Florida's Election Lab.

Harris has framed the election as a defense of fundamental freedoms and women's rights, while Trump focuses on economic revitalization and immigration. Analysts believe victory in at least four of the seven battleground states could determine the White House's next occupant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

