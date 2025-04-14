Celebrating Ambedkar: Congress' Pledge to Protect Constitutional Values
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised Congress for upholding the Indian Constitution's values on Dr. BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. Highlighting the party's role in the Constitution's formation, he reiterated the commitment to social justice. Congress President Kharge emphasized democracy and protection of rights. Ambedkar remains a revered Dalit icon.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday praised the Congress party's steadfast efforts in upholding the foundational values of the Indian Constitution. Addressing the media during the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Shivakumar highlighted Congress' pivotal role in the Constitution's creation under Ambedkar's guidance.
Shivakumar reiterated the Congress Party's enduring commitment to social justice, stating, "The Congress party has given the Constitution to the country via Baba Saheb Ambedkar's leadership... Our leaders have consistently fought to protect these values from day one."
Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirmed the party's commitment to constitutional values and democracy while paying homage to Ambedkar. Kharge extolled Ambedkar's contribution to India's democratic framework, built on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, and emphasized inclusiveness as pivotal for unity and progress.
