Reaffirming Ambedkar's Legacy: Congress Pledges to Uphold Constitutional Values

On B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Congress reaffirms its commitment to his ideals of social justice and the protection of constitutional values. Party leaders paid tributes, emphasizing his pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution and his lifelong struggle for the rights of Scheduled Castes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:13 IST
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party marked the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar with a renewed vow to uphold his principles of social justice and constitutional integrity. As a respected figure for his advocacy for the Scheduled Castes and his crucial contribution to India's Constitution, Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire political resolutions.

Highlighting the ongoing relevance of Ambedkar's vision, Congress leaders emphasized the importance of the Constitution as a tool for promoting justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed an unwavering commitment to these democratic values, describing Ambedkar's work as pivotal to India's progress and unity.

Amid tributes from key figures like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and K C Venugopal, Congress leaders echoed a collective pledge to resist attempts to undermine constitutional protections. Their statements underscored a call to protect this foundational document, seen as a shield for Indian democracy and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

