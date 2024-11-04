Clash of Titans: Harris vs. Trump in Historic U.S. Presidential Race

The United States is on the brink of electing its 47th President as Republican Donald Trump faces off against Democrat Kamala Harris in a contest poised to make headlines globally. Scheduled for Tuesday, this election is characterized by fierce competition and is anticipated to be one of the closest in decades.

Donald Trump, 78, has revisited the contentious 2020 election, asserting he should not have left the White House. His remarks have sparked concerns about his willingness to accept the November 5 results if he loses to 60-year-old Harris. Meanwhile, Harris has advocated for a leadership focused on unity and democratic values.

The battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and others, are crucial in this race. Harris promises to defend constitutional values and women’s rights, while Trump pledges to rejuvenate the economy and enhance border security. The race is tightening as more than 75 million Americans have already voted, with Harris leading in some crucial states.

(With inputs from agencies.)